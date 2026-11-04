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Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Today: Champions League Preview, Team News & TV Info
By Edward Perovic,3 days ago
Liverpool put their perfect Champions League record on the line in Istanbul on Wednesday, where a struggling Fenerbahce side will be desperate to deliver a response in front of its home supporters. The Reds have won all three league-phase matches so far, but arrive after a frustrating Premier League defeat to Arsenal. Here’s the latest Liverpool and Champions League news, including team updates, probable lineups and how to watch.