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How to get Real Madrid vs PSV Eindhoven tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By GOAL-e,3 days ago
Real Madrid and PSV Eindhoven have a rich European history dating back several decades, having previously clashed in high-stakes ties across the European Cup, UEFA Cup, and Cup Winners' Cup. Their most notable historic encounters include a tense 1988 European Cup semi-final matchup where PSV ultimately advanced on away goals before lifting the trophy.