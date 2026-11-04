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Explained: Why Michael Carrick and Matheus Cunha were involved in a HEATED exchange after Man Utd’s Roma comeback
By Muhammad Zaki,3 days ago
United endured a disastrous start on Tuesday, falling two goals behind within 17 minutes following Matias Soule’s strike and a Donyell Malen penalty. Bruno Fernandes sparked a second-half revival from the spot before Cunha took charge, scoring twice from close range to seal a dramatic 3-2 triumph that ended a nine-game winless run.