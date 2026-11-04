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Precise Software Solutions Promotes Kathy Kchao & Jordan Atkinson to VP Roles
By Miles Jamison,2 days ago
The new VPs will help prepare future capture and business development leaders. Kchao brings nearly 12 years of experience at Spry Methods. Atkinson previously held business development roles at Booz Allen and Guidehouse. Precise Software Solutions has promoted Kathy Kchao and Jordan Atkinson to vice presidents of business development and...