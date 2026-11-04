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5 Blockbuster NFL Trades That Could Shake Up Playoff Races
By Moe Moton,3 days ago
Chiefs Acquire WR Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jaguars. "He doesn't look comfortable in coach Kevin O'Connell's offense and is constantly late on his reads, leading to misfires. He ranks 27th in rate of off-target passes (13.6 percent). When his first read doesn't open up, he holds the ball and runs backward. He ranks 26th in sack rate (8.2 percent) and 28th in average yardage lost on sacks (6.93)."