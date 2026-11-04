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N.C. State leaders visit Wayne County Extension, spotlighting programs countywide
By Michelle Pumphrey,3 days ago
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — In case you missed it, Wayne County Cooperative Extension recently welcomed leaders from N.C. State University and N.C. State Extension. The visit highlighted programs serving people across the county. Presentations and hands-on demonstrations covered agriculture, livestock, horticulture, 4-H, food and nutrition education, and the Juntos...
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