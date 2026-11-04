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IN Fire Department Requests Opioid Funds for Equipment, Training
By Tribune Content Agency,3 days ago
CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Fire Department is requesting more than $9,000 in opioid settlement funds from the town. The total is $9,399.90 in unrestricted opioid settlements funds. The funds would be used to purchase equipment and training for the department that is intended to “strengthen the department’s ability to respond to opioid overdoses and other medical emergencies,” the work session item states for the Clarksville Town Council’s meeting, which was on Monday.