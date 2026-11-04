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NY Child Dies in State’s First Measles Death in 30 Years
By Tribune Content Agency,3 days ago
Akron News-Reporter, Colo. A child died of measles in upstate New York, marking the state’s first measles-related death in 30 years, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. “I’m heartbroken to learn that a child in Lewis County has died from measles,” Hochul said in a statement. “My heart goes out to their family and everyone who knew and loved them.”