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One seriously injured in overnight Springfield crash involving car, motorcycle
By David GermainSusan Goodman,3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries following a late-night collision between a car and a motorcycle in Springfield. Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Dwight and Lyman streets just before 11 p.m., according to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Garrett. Officials released a photo from...