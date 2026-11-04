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'A generational win' for Dems as blue wave sweeps midterms
By FMM - F24 Video Clips,3 days ago
Democrats seized control of the US Congress on Tuesday, capturing the Senate and House of Representatives in a stunning, nationwide rejection of Donald Trump. France 24's Wassim Cornet says it is "impossible to overstate" the scale of the victory for the Democrats, with the party on course to win more seats in the House than they had when Barak Obama was elected in 2008.