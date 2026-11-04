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Missouri Farmland Sells for $13,500 per Acre
3 days ago
Farmland in northwest Missouri, located along the western edge of Hardin, sold at public auction for $520,830. The entirely tillable property was described as top-tier row-crop ground. The farm is located along state Route 10, with convenient access and proximity to local agricultural infrastructure. Possession was provided following harvest of the 2026 soybean crop, with no tenant agreement in place for the 2027 crop year.
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