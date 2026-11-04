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The One Food Item You Should Bring Home From Every State [MAP]
By Patrick Brady,3 days ago
Every state has its own claim to fame — a symbol or tradition that draws in tourists from all over to visit. Louisiana might bring to mind festive Mardi Gras celebrations while New Jersey evokes images of bustling summertime boardwalks. While some are more famed than others, all 50 states have their own specialties that tourists want to experience for themselves. And for many people, bringing home a souvenir for friends, family, or even themselves is non-negotiable.