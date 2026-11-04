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Alexis Mac Allister says 'anything can happen' over Liverpool future after contract snub
3 days ago
Alexis Mac Allister has admitted that 'anything can happen' with his Liverpool future, after the club told him last season it had no plans to offer him a new contract. The 27-year-old's deal at Anfield runs until June 2028. Liverpool's decision not to open talks with the Argentina international came after fellow midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai were handed new long-term contracts.