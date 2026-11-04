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podcast: curing urban isolation through collective care and architectural intuition
By lisa kostyra,3 days ago
The room for utopias podcast continues with indian architects and designers examining how spatial layouts foster connection and decode desires clients never think to ask for. Continuing designboom and INDX|GLOBAL’s podcast series filmed during designboom.paris, the second installment of Room for Utopias spotlights contemporary Indian architects and designers rethinking community living, spatial design, and client psychology. Across in-depth panel discussions, the series shifts focus toward spatial choreography and user behavior, examining how layout decisions either isolate or bring people together, and how the architect’s hand often shapes what clients need most, but seldom know how to articulate.