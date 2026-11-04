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Eric Holder on how the GOP's redistricting efforts affected the midterms
By Michel Martin,3 days ago
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Eric Holder, chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, about how mid-decade redistricting affected the results of the midterms. Transcript. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Trump pushed Republican-controlled state legislators last year to change their congressional maps midcycle to boost Republican chances in the midterm election....