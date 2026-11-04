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10 Epic Historical Novels That Are Just as Good as ‘Shōgun’
3 days ago
Shōgun is the hit Hulu and FX miniseries that took audiences by storm, hitting streaming services in 2024 to unanimous approval from critics. The show is based on a novel by James Clavell and is set in the Edo Period of Japan. The story and characters are entirely fictional, but take inspiration from real historical figures, making it a sort of alternate history TV show. While the series was initially intended to be a "one and done," consisting of no more than eight episodes, its enormous success has prompted the showrunners to develop a highly anticipated second season.