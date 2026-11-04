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15 Holiday Travel Mistakes That Could Cost You Hundreds This Year
3 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclaimer. The most expensive part of your holiday vacation might not be the airfare, hotel, or even that extravagant Christmas dinner. It could be a mistake you don’t discover until you’re standing at an airport check-in counter, staring at a rental car bill, or realizing your bargain hotel is nowhere near the festivities you came to enjoy.