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‘The Gilded Age’ Officially Replaces Bertha and George Russell With a New Power Couple
By Kendall Myers,3 days ago
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 4 premiere. The Gilded Age is full of ambition and surprises as it explores high society in 1890s New York, and a large part of that is tied to the relationships between characters. As the series has gone on, more pairs have been introduced, but Bertha (Carrie Coon) and George Russell (Morgan Spector) have arguably been The Gilded Age's main power couple since Season 1. George rules the business world with a fortune large enough to jump social classes, while Bertha slowly but surely conquers society. However, Season 3 throws a wrench into their relationship, leaving them on uncertain terms, and husband and wife are still dealing with the fallout in Season 4's premiere. The Russells' separation leaves a power vacuum in The Gilded Age, but luckily, the new season introduces the perfect couple to replace them.