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30 Years Ago, This Paramount+ Hit Made Patrick Stewart an Action Star
By Liam Gaughan,3 days ago
When the cast of the original Star Trek series made the leap to the big screen, they did so after the beloved show, which ran for only three seasons, was off the air for over a decade. This left a lot of untapped potential to explore new stories, especially since the characters were now older and more reflective. Star Trek: The Next Generation was a much more successful series that ran for seven seasons and thoroughly explored a multitude of social, political, and philosophical issues, which gave each member of the cast room to shine. Although the result was an excellent series, because of this, there was more pressure on the films to perform and feel like more than just extended episodes.