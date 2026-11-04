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Brookings County Election Results
3 days ago
BROOKINGS COUNTY (11-4-26) — Brookings County elected a new sheriff last night. Manny Langstraat was elected sheriff with 5885 votes to Dave Biteler’s 5324 votes. Also last night — Marty Stanwick was elected to the Brookings County Commission. Stanwick was the top vote getter with 6151 votes. The other two candidates elected to the Brookings County Commission last night were the incumbents — Kelly VanderWal with 5972 votes. And Incumbent commissioner Larry Jensen was re-elected with 5,790 votes.