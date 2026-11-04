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Blue Wave Elevates Democrats, Key Races Remain Unresolved
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Democrats achieved significant victories in the midterm elections, flipping key Republican seats and reclaiming control of both the House and Senate, though several races remain undecided. In a remarkable turn of events, Democrats flipped Republican-held seats in states including Texas, Ohio, Iowa, North Carolina, and South Carolina, contributing to a...