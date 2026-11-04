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Election brings new faces to Hendricks County leadership
By Alicia Stivers,3 days ago
Hendricks County voters elected new leaders to local school boards, town councils and the Indiana House of Representatives following results of the Nov. 3 general election. Democrat William Colteryahn defeated Republican incumbent Gregory Steuerwald in Indiana House District 40, receiving 10,897 votes to Steuerwald’s 8,978. The district includes portions of Hendricks County.
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