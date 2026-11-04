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Trump Undermines Vivek Ramaswamy’s Ohio Governor Bid Amid Campaign Dynamics
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Vivek Ramaswamy’s bid for Ohio governor faltered due to his ties to Donald Trump and ineffective campaign strategies, leading to a loss against Democrat Amy Acton. Indian American billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy faced a significant setback in his campaign for the Ohio governorship, losing to Democrat Amy Acton in a closely watched election. Ramaswamy’s defeat is attributed to his close association with former President Donald Trump, whose popularity has waned, and his reliance on negative campaign messaging.