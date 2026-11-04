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120 Million Years Ago, Something Extraordinary Was Happening in Earth’s Oceans
By McGill University,3 days ago
Colombia’s ancient seas supported an extraordinary diversity of top predators, offering clues to how life may undergo major evolutionary changes without a mass extinction. Mass extinctions have reshaped life on Earth, but they may not be the only way ecosystems undergo dramatic evolutionary change. Roughly 120 million years ago,...