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Mortgage rates drop for the third straight week, but homebuyers are still leaving the market
By Diana Olick@in/dianaolick@DianaOlickCNBC@DianaOlick,3 days ago
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances, $832,750 or less, decreased last week to 7.3% from 7.37%. Refinance demand was 60% lower year-over-year. Homebuyer applications were 19% lower than a year ago. After a brief bounce the week before, mortgage demand continued its slide...
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