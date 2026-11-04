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Local interfaith group addresses 'loneliness epidemic' with unique outreach programs
By Greg Davis,2 days ago
Our federal and state administrations acknowledge that we have a loneliness epidemic in the United States and in our Commonwealth. Dr. Greg's guest talks about a Lexington nonprofit that addresses social disconnection and loneliness. Roxanne Cheney is the chair and founder of A Caring Place in Lexington, an interfaith based nonprofit dealing with the elderly and disabled who are socially isolated.