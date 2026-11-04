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Congressman John McGuire Declares Victory in 5th District Race, Perriello Says It’s Still too Close to Call
3 days ago
U.S. Congressman John McGuire has declared victory in his reelection bid for the U.S. House of Representatives 5th District Seat. “By the grace of God, we won reelection to represent the amazing people in Virginia’s 5th congressional district. 4.5 million dollars worth of BS lies about me on TV tricked, many and almost did us in, but thanks to you amazing people, we got the win,” said McGuire in a post on his Facebook page.