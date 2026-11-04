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City of Houghton elects new councilors; Southern Houghton County election results
By Tim Peters,3 days ago
The unofficial results are in from yesterday’s General Election. The City of Houghton had four positions on its City Council open on the ballot. According to preliminary poll results, Rhiannon Schmidt, Robert Megowen and Mike Needham were all re-elected to their seats on the Council, who will be newly joined by Matt Seigel, a professor from Michigan Tech.
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