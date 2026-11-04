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VICTOR JOECKS: They aim to conquer
By Victor Joecks,3 days ago
The West would do well to remember King Solomon’s most famous ruling. Late last month, France erupted in widespread rioting. One French official put the number involved in protests at 550,000. Of those, more than 100,000 were in Paris, including on Paris’ famous Champs-Élysées Avenue. The marauders vandalized at least 3,000 shops. They stole from high-end stores such as Apple and Louis Vuitton. And they turned cars and government buildings into bonfires. The most dramatic was the burning of the town hall of Limoges, France. The 143-year-old building had survived the Nazis, but not this black-clad mob waving Palestinian flags. Police arrested around 2,400 people.