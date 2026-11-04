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Calumet, Hancock, and Lake Linden add three members to councils, smaller communities will appoint remaining seats
By Thomas Fournier,3 days ago
Voters have chosen their community’s leaders. Newly elected councilors and trustees will be sworn in by municipal clerks at upcoming organizational meetings. In Hancock, three new faces will join the city council: Sarah Lahti, Ruth Gill and Jeffrey Thornton. Councilor Mandy Lounibos was re-elected. North of Hancock, Calumet’s village...