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Bernie Sanders Calls Google’s AI-in-Schools Move “Extortion”
By Phil HaunhorstHarsh Notariya,3 days ago
K-12 student accounts lose Gemini and Search until administrators opt in. A community note says enabling Search brings AI features with no opt-out US Senator Bernie Sanders has accused Google of extortion over AI in schools. The company will switch off Search for K-12 student accounts along with its artificial intelligence (AI) tools, leaving activation to school administrators.