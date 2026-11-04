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LSU News: The first CFP rankings are here
By Caleb Yaccarino,3 days ago
Welcome to Tiger Tales, a daily roundup of LSU and college sports news!. Entering the season after hiring Lane Kiffin, expectations were in place for this team to make the playoffs no matter what. Even with all the changes throughout the staff and roster, Kiffin’s coaching ability and the talent this team had made making the playoffs an expectation rather than a hope.