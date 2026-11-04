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Election Results In, WI Elects Crowley
By Morgan McCarthy,3 days ago
Tuesday night was a big night for Democrats across the country, with the party winning enough races to take control of the House and Senate in the next Congress. Here in Wisconsin, Democrat David Crowley defeated Republican Tom Tiffany in the race for governor. In the state’s third Congressional District, Democrat Rebecca Cooke defeated incumbent Derrick Van Orden. Republican Michael Alfonso prevailed in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District over Democrat Fred Clark.
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