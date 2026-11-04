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Golden Entrance – Tech House – Recently Added To Loopmasters & Loopcloud
2 days ago
Loopmasters and Loopcloud have announced the recent addition of Golden Entrance – Tech House by Sample Fair. Golden Entrance is a 130 BPM sample pack built for producers working across the current wave of groove-driven house music, sitting right at the intersection of Tech House, Minimal Deep Tech, and Indie Dance. Every loop and one-shot was tracked, sequenced, and shaped with an eye on the kind of rolling, vocal-led energy that fills peak-time sets and rooftop terraces alike.