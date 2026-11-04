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Champions League odds, picks: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City among Wednesday's best bets
By Chinmay Vaidya,3 days ago
Champions League Matchday 4 concludes on Wednesday, Nov. 4 with nine matches on the schedule, available for sports fans to stream on Paramount+. Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester City will be among the most prominent teams in action, but there are some key showdowns involving those that don't regularly feature in Europe's top club competition. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25+ on Champions League games, and receive a $55 bonus here: