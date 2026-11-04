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Inside Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions’ “Powering Healthy Tomorrows” Campaign: Ingredients and Formats Driving Nutrition Trends
3 days ago
At SupplySide Global, Ishani Maharaj explains how Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions helps brands address nutrition trends—from GLP-1-friendly formats to multifunctional products—using formulation expertise and labs to accelerate product development. Live from SupplySide Global 2026, Nutritional Outlook interviews Ishani Maharaj, application development specialist for Ingredients + Specialties...