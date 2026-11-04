undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jim Lindsay Thanks Football Seniors For Incredible Leadership
By Shi-Quan Nettingham,3 days ago
The leader of the West Central Valley Football Team expresses his appreciation towards his seniors, who have been good role models over their high school career. The Wildcats had seven seniors including Colton Lindsay, Garret Wolfe, Lucas McColloch, Mason Fuller, Caden Paardekooper, Dom Colin, and Jackson Pleiss. Head Coach Jim Lindsay details that there’s been plenty of football played between those seven individuals, but they defined what it means to be a leader.