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Emily Blunt’s “Winter Blonde” Feels Perfect For Party Season
By Violet Hayward Goldstone,3 days ago
Blondes have more fun, as the saying goes, and Emily Blunt spent the summer months promoting her movie Disclosure Day with a head of bright and creamy highlights. But her sleek updo as she celebrated Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden New York gala on Tuesday night suggests the actor is embracing the winter months by taking things down a notch. Her moodier “winter blonde” shade, styled into that chic topknot by Renato Campora, sees a darker root melted into a lighter, champagne blonde at the ends.