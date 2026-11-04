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Elliotte Von Roden Discusses Regaining Confidence In Running
By Shi-Quan Nettingham,3 days ago
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn junior Elliotte Von Roden finished the 2026 cross country season on a high note, but explains that she had to recapture some magic in running. Von Roden raced her way to 61st place finish at the Iowa High School State Meet in Fort Dodge this past Saturday marking a time of 20 minutes and 20 seconds for the Tigers. She admits that at the beginning of the season it was challenging because some of her teammates were in better shape than her due to Von Roden also participating in softball over the summer.