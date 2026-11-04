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Daniel Storck Threw Over 1,500 Yards For Tigers In Sophomore Season
By Shi-Quan Nettingham,3 days ago
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn sophomore quarterback Daniel Storck had a nice productive year in football, throwing for over 1,500 yards. Storck completed 114 of his 198 attempts through the air for 1,521 yards, resulting in 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was also the leading rusher for the Tigers, carrying the ball 111 times for 711 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns. Head Coach Doug Winkowitsch is anticipating getting to continue developing Storck and the 16 other returners who will come back next season.