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Fouch repeats on HOIAC first team; Happe, Johnson, Ball, Ebersole honored
By Doug Rieder,3 days ago
Greene County has five volleyball players honored by the Heart of Iowa Activities Conference with the release of the 2026 All-Conference selections. Junior outside hitter Hanna Fouch was named to the first All-Conference team for the second straight season. She missed her freshman campaign while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery.