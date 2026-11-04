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Chargers Volleyball End of Season Statistics
By Marcus Mackey,3 days ago
The AC/GC Chargers volleyball team made a strong run this year, going two rounds in the postseason. During the season, the Chargers offense recorded 986 assists, 1,078 kills, 532 kill errors, 2,830 kill attempts, and had a .193 kill efficiency. On defense, AC/GC tallied 42 solo blocks, 64 assisted blocks, coming to 106 total blocks, along with 1,473 digs. When it came to serving, the team had 273 serve aces (tied 4th in Class 2A), 2,036 successful serves, and 2,196 attempted serves for a serve efficiency of 92.7 percent. The Chargers ranked 2nd in conference in all statistics, except for total blocks where they were ranked 5th, solo blocks where they were ranked 6th, and serve aces where they ranked 4th.