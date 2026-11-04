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Crees, Galvan, Gimeno-Perez And Recker Earn WCAC Volleyball Honors
By Shi-Quan Nettingham,3 days ago
Four players from the Panorama Volleyball Team notched West Central Activities Conference honors with their tremendous play during the 2026 season. Panther junior Ashley Crees was named to First Team All Conference, as sophomore Lexi Galvan was awarded with Second Team All-Conference, then seniors Nerea Gimeno-Perez and Gracie Recker were recognized with Honorable Mentions for the WCAC.