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US Contractor Admits Passing US Top-Secret Information to Ethiopia in Its War Against Rebels
By Associated Press,3 days ago
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — A former U.S. government contractor has admitted passing classified intelligence to Ethiopia that officials used in military operations, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday. Abraham Teklu Lemma, 54, supplied secrets to senior Ethiopian officials for more than two years urging them to deploy drones against...