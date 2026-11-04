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Park on Elm to open Nov. 15
By Will Dowd,2 days ago
Friends of the Park on Elm Street will hold a soft opening of the Park on Elm, the former Gerry School playground, at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. A ribbon-cutting will come first, and then the park opens to children. The Bagel Bus will bring bagels and Bond Coffee will bring coffee, with donations from Shubie's and Crosby's and a neighbor playing guitar. The group asks guests to RSVP by Nov. 10 and says it will handle setup, cleanup and trash removal.