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CHQ Professionals Group Will Meet At Crown Street Roasting Nov. 5
By WRFA Radio,3 days ago
The next coffee meetup of the CHQ Professionals Group will be held at Crown Street Roasting Company in downtown Jamestown this Thursday. The coffee meetup from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. is part of a monthly networking series that allows local professionals to connect and share information about their work. This year, CHQ Professionals is hosting meetups at businesses throughout Chautauqua County, including locations in Fredonia, Cassadaga, Lily Dale, Bemus Point, Westfield, Jamestown, and Mayville. The November event marks the ninth meetup of the season.
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