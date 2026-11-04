undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
November 4 Another Warm Day Then Finally Some Rain With Lower Totals
By Justin Berk,2 days ago
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!. Our streak of dry days has now reached 17, and we should be able to stop counting tomorrow. Stop me if you heard this before: We are going to get rain, but the final totals will be lower than first thought. I get it, and I see it too. Last week it looked like Low Pressure would form off the southeast coast and get pulled in. Then it was just the cold front.. well, the low is no longer part of the equation, and now we are simply watching a cold front that pulsed to our west and will stall briefly just to our east.
1