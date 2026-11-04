undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cibola Fishing Report – October 14–20
By Diego Lopez, Editor,3 days ago
BLUEWATER LAKE, N.M. — Fishing reports remained quiet again this week, but Bluewater Lake continues to give anglers and visitors a few important conditions to watch as October moves toward its close. The Harmful Algae Bloom Warning Advisory remains in place, boating conditions are still listed as excellent, and the lake level continues to hover near its late-season low.