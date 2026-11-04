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Every Bugs Bunny Ever: Bugs Bunny’s Mad World of Television (1982)
By Phil Hall,3 days ago
There is trouble brewing at QTTV – up on the top floor of the network’s skyscraper headquarters, the latest president was fired for failing to turn around dismal ratings. His dismissal was a tad extreme – he was thrown head-first out of a window and into a street-level fountain, with his desk thrown after him! The network then hires Bugs Bunny as the new president. While Bugs is reviewing the new shows that brought to the network, Yosemite Sam keeps pestering him for a job. After Porky Pig buys QTTV, Bugs steps aside and Sam becomes president – only to have Porky immediately fire him and toss him out of the window and into the street-level fountain.