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General Mills, Dunkin' Partner to Turn Coffee Drink Flavors Into Three New Cereals
By License Global,2 days ago
General Mills and Dunkin' are launching a collaboration that brings three cereals together with Dunkin'-inspired beverage flavors. The lineup includes Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Dunkin' Cinnamon Caramel Latte, Reese's Puffs x Dunkin' Peanut Butter Mocha and Golden Grahams x Dunkin' Vanilla Graham Latte. The limited-edition partnership marks the first time...
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